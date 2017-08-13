Flanked by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who accompanied him on a tour of the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, the Chief Minister said they are waiting for a report of the probe committee set up by the government.

He said if it is found that any death is caused by negligence of the hospital authorities then his government would take the strongest action. "Nobody will be spared," he said, reiterating what he said on Saturday at a press conference.

Initially, it was reported that the children died due to lack of liquid oxygen in the BRD college, but Adityanath on Saturday clarified that the deaths occurred due to encephalitis and other reasons, and not because of lack of oxygen supply.

Earlier, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and Health Secretary CK Mishra visited the hospital on the directions of the Centre to look into the lapses in the BRD Medical College.

Principal of the BRD Medical College RK Mishra was suspended for alleged negligence and callousness.