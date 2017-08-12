The awareness meeting was held in collaboration with the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development (SIPRD) Nalbari on August 7. Taking part as a resource person, Dr Mridul Deka, chief scientist and programme coordinator of KVK, Nalbari told the farmers about various agricultural measures to be taken in the flood-affected areas. He also emphasized on growing short duration paddy varieties such as Luit or Dishang in pre and post flood situations.

Speaking in the awareness meeting, Manabendra Bharali, Specialist (Agronomy), KVK, Nalbari described in details the various technologies available and developed by AAU, Jorhat including rice varieties and management practices for flood and drought-like situations. He also urged the farmers to raise community nurseries as a contingency measure for flood. About 50 farmers of Naruwa (Mukalmuwa) area took part in the programme.