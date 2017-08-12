According to the union’s president, taking advantage of the loopholes of the government’s land policy, most of the roadside agri and hill lands have either been encroached upon, transferred or allotted to non- indigenous people for setting up of industries, factories or educational institutions causing massive destruction of forest and biodiversity.

Leopards, snakes, lizards etc., have been displaced out of their habitats. The union has requested the government to enact new laws prohibiting transfer, sale or lease of such lands other than for the purpose of agriculture.

Regarding the land status in the BTAD or in other districts protected under the Sixth schedule of the Indian constitution, the union urged that sale, lease and transfer of lands to anybody other than indigenous people of Assam must be banned .

Most importantly, the Assamese people have been deprived of myadi patta even after living in BTAD for decades. The president of the union has requested the government to consider the issue for peace and prosperity for all indigenous people living in the BTAD.