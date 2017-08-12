Inaugurating the centre, Mahanta, in his speech, disclosed that the paddy purchase centre would play a significant role in the progress and development of farmers in the State. The Government has launched the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana, a mega project for the development of rural areas of the State, he said, adding that there would be nine mini missions under that mega project.

To implement this project, the State Government would provide 26,000 tractors to farmers of 26,000 revenue villages. Further, the Government will spend more than Rs 1 crore to establish all facilities in the villages, he added.

Earlier, Dinsenfa Borua, executive magistrate, described basic objectives of the function, while P Chakravarty, SDO (in-charge), Kaliabor gave his welcome address.