Gohpur inundated again

Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 11 - The Gohpur town area and some other parts of the sub-division in Biswanath district got inundated again due to the incessant rain that has been going on since yesterday morning. In Gohpur, ward no. 6 is the most affected area as the surging water of Chatrang river breached its dyke that was repaired recently. On the other hand, the sudden rise of water level in the Brahmajan river breached the dyke near Kekurijan and flooded the villages of Nalinibari, Bogabasti, Seruabasti, Tinikunia and Kekurijan under Halem revenue circle in Gohpur sub-division. Communication along the Tinikunia-Buroi Tea Estate road was also disrupted while the campuses of Nehru High School and Nehru ME School and the local graveyard is under flood water.