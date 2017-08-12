On the other hand, about 30 villages have been submerged in Majuli after flood water entered several areas of the island due to rise in water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries since yesterday reportedly after NEEPCO released twice water level from its Ranganadi Dam on Thursday.

In Jorhat district, 22 villages falling under Teok, Jorhat West, Jorhat East and Titabar revenue circles have been submerged by flood waters. However, the water level of Jhanji and Bhogdoi rivers were below the danger level.

Teok MLA Renupoma Rajkhowa, and Jorhat Deputy Commissioner, Virendra Mittal, today visited flood and erosion-hit areas of Jhanjimukh under the Teok revenue circle and interacted with the local villagers.