Several have been rendered homeless and their cattle and poultry birds have also been affected. Although vast majority has taken shelter in high land areas, others have moved to nearby relief camps set up by the district administration and NGOs. Officials monitoring the situation said that the affected people were estimated around 30,000 in the district till 1 pm.

As always, the worst affected have been the villagers of Rohmoria, and Dadhia under Chabua revenue circle and Lezai, Kalakhowa and Gorudharia areas under Dibrugarh West revenue circle due to its proximity to the mighty Brahmaputra and Sessa river respectively. Flood has also inundated homes and crops in Tengakhat, Moran and in Dibrugarh East revenue circles.

About 3,255.75 hectare area has been affected by the flood in the district while affected crop area has been measured about 1,547.85 hectares till this afternoon. The district administration rushed SDRF teams with at least five boats for rescue operations, particularly in Dadhia and Rohmoria. Eight medical teams have also been moved to the affected areas. Relief materials like rice, dal, salt, tarpaulin, mosquito repellants and mosquito nets have also been dispatched for distribution, Dipjyoti Hatikakoti, District Project Officer, District Disaster Management Authority, Dibrugarh told The Assam Tribune. Deputy Commissioner Laya Madduri also visited some of the affected areas and interacted with the flood victims.

Meanwhile, the veterinary office here has also rushed its team including doctors and their staff to various affected areas, Dr RB Pradhan, Sub Divisional Veterinary Officer told this correspondent.

“We have asked the administration to immediately supply us fodder and other animal feeds for the affected cattle and birds,” said Dr Pradhan.

The deluge may take its worst turn as the heavy down pour is continuing and the river water of the Brahmaputra and tributary Sessa, Dehing and Disang etc., are reportedly flowing above danger level in an increasing trend.