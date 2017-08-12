“The Ranganadi Dam had already created a big problem for the people living in the downstream areas of Lakhimpur district. The sudden release of a huge quantity of water from the dam submerged a large part of Lakhimpur district recently. One can well imagine the situation the downstream areas are likely to face, if the construction of the 2,000MW Lower Subansiri Dam is allowed to be completed. So, a thorough scientific study on the dam by the experts from the IIT Guwahati and Gauhati University must be conducted,” Dr Bhattacharya asserted.

He said that earlier an expert committee submitted its findings to the Government about the impact likely to be caused by the Lower Subansiri Dam on the downstream areas. Interestingly, the Assam Assembly Committee also endorsed the expert committee’s report, but it was not accepted by the Government.

The AASU advisor said that when the Modi Government came to power at the Center, a tripartite talk was held on this issue and it was decided that there must be scientific studies on the construction of big dams like the Lower Subansiri Dam. It was also decided in the meeting that expert opinions and suggestions would also be taken on the 168 dams being constructed by the Arunachal Pradesh Government.

“The Central Government is only interested in exploiting the resources in the State, but not interested in solving the problems faced by its people, especially during floods,” he said.

Dr Bhattacharya said the Government of India is more interested in giving importance to the Ganga river and its tributaries and not the Brahmaputra river.