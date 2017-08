State shuttlers for NE meet

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 11 - The Assam Badminton Association will send a 22-member team, including two coaches to Aizawl for the North East Zone Inter State Badminton Championship. The four-day meet will commence on September 5 at the Mizoram capital. Edwin Iriawan and Bahniman Borah will accompany the team as coaches. The players were selected as per their performance in the State level championships. The ABA secretary Omar Rashid informed that an advanced coaching camp will be organised for the team at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium here from August 14 and players have been asked to report on August 13. The team members are: (Men) Hirakjyoti Neog, Ranjan Buragohain, Anjan Buragohain, Kashyap Neog, Sangram Chutia. (Women) Ashmita Chaliha, Megha Murchana Bora, Bornali Konwar, Ningshi B Hazarika, Ankita Rajkhowa. (Jr boys) Iman Sonowal, Orijit Chaliha, Monimugdha Rajkonwar, Rajshekhar Das, Pragyanjyoti Gogoi. (Jr girls) Ashimita Chaliha, Chimran Kalita, Isharani Baruah, Suzen Buragohain, Diya Borah.