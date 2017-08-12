Correspondent
NAGAON, Aug 11 - Former minister Rakibul Hussain resigned as the president of the Nagaon Sports Association on Wednesday.
According to sources, an executive meeting of the NSA was held at the sports club pavilion which was chaired by Hussain.
During the meeting the matter of no confidence motion against secretary Pradip Kumar Hazarika was placed for discussion and that created an altercation among the members present. At this juncture Hussain rendered his resignation from the post of presidentship and requested senior vice president Alook Goswami to conduct the meeting.