India have won the first two Tests by comprehensive margins – by 304 runs in Galle and an innings and 53 runs in Colombo.

The island nation, which has been going through a transition phase for quite some time, has decided to roll-out a green top with an aim to salvage some pride from the inconsequential game.

Their saving grace could be inclement weather after a spell of showers led to India’s practice session being cancelled today. By including pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Gamage in their squad, replacing the injured duo of Nuwan Pradeep and Rangana Herath, the Lankans are aiming to strike back with pace.

Two days before the match, it was difficult to differentiate the 22-yards from the lush green outfield of the Pallekele stadium.

The nature of the pitch may prompt Kohli to play his third specialist seamer in Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of the suspended Ravindra Jadeja. Bhuvneshwar has done well in the few chances he has got in the Test team during the Kohli era. For seaming conditions, he has been Kohli’s ‘Go To Man’.

However, there is a possibility that Bhuvneshwar, with his decent batting ability, will replace Hardik Pandya with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav playing as the second spinner.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep did well on a bouncy Dharamsala track against Australia, where his four first innings wickets proved to be decisive. – PTI

Match starts at: 10am IST