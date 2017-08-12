



In the final today, Raina defeated 3rd seed Ishita Singh of Delhi. On her way to the final, Raina got the better of 4th seed Anu Mor (Haryana) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the pre-quarters while she defeated 6th seed Rithika Yadav (Delhi) 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal, Raina eased past 7th seed Renee Singla (Haryana) 6-2, 6-1, informed All Assam Tennis Association secretary Ankush Dutta in a release.