The announcement to this effect was made by state BJP president Tapir Gao during the State executive meeting of the party here yesterday.

NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma passed on the decision of the BJP central leaders to break alliance with PPA to Gao, who made the announcement yesterday, a party release informed here today.

“The BJP will treat PPA at par with the Congress as an opponent political party,” the release added.

The BJP has 47 MLAs in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly with effective strength of 59 with two independents supporting the party. The PPA has 9 MLAs and the Congress has one Legislator.

The NEDA was formed on May 24, 2016 by BJP along with regional political parties like Naga People’s Front, Sikkim Democratic Front, People’s Party of Arunachal, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the North-east. – PTI