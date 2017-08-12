In his congratulatory letter, Khandu wrote, “I, on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our heartiest congratulations to you on assuming the charge as the 13th Vice President of India. The country is fortunate to have you as our Vice President who have vast knowledge and acumen in myriad subjects.”

“The country under your able stewardship will sail to new heights in years to come. Congratulations!” the message added. – PTI