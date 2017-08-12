“The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2017 is to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament. If passed, the Bill will allow many Chakma foreigners in Mizoram who infiltrated from Bangladesh to become citizens of India. As Chakmas are listed as Scheduled Tribe in Mizoram, Chakma foreigners will enjoy the same rights with the Mizos,” MNF president and former Chief Minister Zoramthanga said here today.

Zoramthanga called upon the State Government, all political parties, NGOs and students’ organisations to oppose the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill as it poses direct threat to our own existence.

He also urged all the other north-eastern States to oppose the Bill as they have the same problem of immigrants from Bangladesh.