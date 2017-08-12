A release of Union Ministry of Water Resources said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall are very likely to occur in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

Due to this Brahmaputra and its tributaries in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are likely to rise and create low to high flood and unprecedented flood at a few locations.

The likely impact of the rain as inferred from rainfall runoff model run for three days advisory forecast is likely rapid rise in water levels of the rivers, it said.

In the Brahmaputra basin in Assam, the river is likely to flow in moderate to high to unprecedented flood levels in Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara and Dhubri districts between August 10 and August 20.

The IMD said that Subansiri river is likely to flow in moderate to high flood during the same period in Upper and Lower Subansiri districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Lakhimpur district in Assam.

Dhansiri North river is, however, likely to flow in high to unprecedented flood situation in Assam’s Darrang district, the Met department said.

Puthimari and Pagladiya rivers in Baksa, Kamrup and Nalbari districts of Assam are likely to flow in moderate to high flood situation between August 10 to August 14 as also Beki and Manas rivers in Barpeta district during the period from August 10 to August 15.

The department said Aie, Gaurang and Champamati rivers are likely to flow in moderate to high flood levels and in unprecedented flood level in some reaches during the period at Barpreta, Bongaigaon, Chirang and Goalpara districts of Assam.

Sankosh river in Dhubri district of Assam is also likely to flow in similar levels during the same period.

Rivers in south Sikkim are also likely to flow in moderate flood situation during the period. – PTI