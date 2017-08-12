According to district authorities the river is flowing above the danger mark and the water has flowed into villages near the River. The district administration has already made preparations to tackle the flood.

In one of the worst affected villages, Kynshi, the residents have been advised to move to higher grounds. The district administration has made all emergency arrangements for these residents.

District officials said a high alert has been sounded in the district owing to the continuous rain and the swollen Kynshi River and officials are out on the ground to assist the people. They have advised people residing near the river and also rivulets like Nonbah and Nongdein to be prepared for an emergency situation as the rains have shown no sign of respite so far.

Authorities added that the disaster management team is ready to tackle any eventuality and would move out people from low lying areas if necessary.

The officials are in touch with village heads to undertake evacuation of the residents if necessary and provide them with temporary relief till the flood water abates.