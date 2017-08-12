Officials said that in different parts of the State capital security has been beefed up. This is a routine security measure that the security apparatus undertakes before holding of events in the State.

As part of the celebrations different events have been lined up at different places apart from the customary hoisting of the flag at the Polo grounds. “Chief Minister Mukul Sangma would hoist the flag at Polo Grounds,” officials said.

Deputy Chief Mnister R C Laloo would hoist the Tri-Colour at Jowai Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh at Ampati, Roshan Warjri, health Minister would hoist the Tri-Colour at Nongstoin, Congress president and former Chief Minister, DD Lapang at Nongpoh are the other dignitaries who would join the celebrations across the State.