The delegation was led by Tura MP, Conrad K Sangma along with Rupert Momin and Edbirth Momin, who met the Minister yesterday for setting up of a new food-processing centre in the area. The meeting was held in New Delhi.

“Banana is the fifth most traded agricultural commodity in the world after cereals, sugar, coffee and cocoa. It is the second most important fruit crop in India, next only to mango. Its year-round availability, affordability, variety and medicinal value makes it the favourite fruit among all-classes of the people,” said Rupert Momin.

“Kharkutta in North Garo Hills in Meghalaya is one of the largest producers in South East Asia, and supplies to West Bengal, Bihar, UP and Orissa. The recent trend of market regulation has been unstable and the farmers are suffering a lot,” he added.

“We met the Union Minister and appraised her about the availability of banana production in the area and urged her to establish a food-processing centre in and around the area for the benefits of the farmers,” said Rupert.