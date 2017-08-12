

A massive landslip occurred at the National Highway connecting Banderdewa to Nirjuli, disrupting the surface communication at Karsingsa in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. – UB Photos

Surface communication between Banderdewa and Itanagar has been affected after a portion of the NH-415 near Karsingsa eroded today. However, the administration has diverted the traffic from Banderdewa to Nirjuli via Harmuti-Doimukh road, an official report said.

Incessant rain also triggered landslides in several parts of the State. Anjaw district remained cut off from rest of the State after several stretches on Tezu-Hawai road was hit by landslides in the last two days severely hampering connectivity of the border district, the report said.

The bailey bridge over Eze river collapsed yesterday evening disconnecting the Hunli-Desali block in Dibang Valley district from the rest of the country, it report said.

Namsai district is the worst-hit district as all low-lying areas in it have been submerged by flood waters of Noa Dihing and Lohit rivers along with their tributaries, which are all in high spate.

Namsai Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma said that around 300 families were affected in the second wave of flood while six villages under Lekang circle namely Rongali Beel, Raja Beel, Dirak Miri, Lekang Gohain, Nongtaw Khampti and Mokrun were badly affected.

“Around 2000 hectares of agriculture land are being inundated by flood water,” the DC said, adding reports of massive soil erosion along with losses of private properties have been received from various pockets of the district.

The NDRF team, which is camping at Namsai, has been dispatched to Tezu, he said. Incessant rain also triggered landslides at two different points on the Koyu-Kora stretch in East Siang district cutting off Koyu circle from rest of the state.

Flash flood also hit Silluk village under Mebo circle of East Siang district. The Siku Bridge which connects Pasighat with Roing has also been reportedly washed away by the flood, the report added. – PTI