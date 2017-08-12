Police custody for forgery accused

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 11 - Paramjit Singh, who was arrested yesterday by Dispur Police in connection with a signature forgery case, was today remanded in three-day police custody by a court. Singh has been charged with forging signatures of the Director of Elementary Education. Claiming to be close to Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Singh had allegedly taken huge amounts of money from people, promising them contracts in the Education department.