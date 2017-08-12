“We have been observing that the burden of the corporate NPAs is put on the shoulders of the common people in the form of hike in fees, charges and penalties for all types of banking services. UFBU also demands immediate implementation of the Parliamentary Committee recommendation on recovery of NPAs and adequate recruitment in banks,” the confederation said.

The UFBU, an umbrella organisation of nine unions of state-run banks in the country, has called for a nationwide bank strike on August 22 to press for fulfilment of its various demands and protest the anti-people reforms in the banking sector.

About 10 lakh bank employees and officers from all the nine unions will observe the strike. On August 16, another demonstration programme will be organised at all centres across the states. The demonstration in Guwahati is scheduled at 5.30 pm in front of UBI, Pan Bazar, Guwahati. A daylong dharna programme will also be held at Dighalipukhuri on August 18.