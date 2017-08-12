On August 15, the festival will begin with Mangal Arati, to be followed by Krishna Bhajan, Akhanda Kirtan, Mahamantra chanting, Abhishek, Maha Abhishek and midnight Arati along with free prasadam distribution among all the visitors.

Srila Prabhupada’s Vyasa Puja along with Nandotsav will be performed on August 16.

In connection with the celebration of the Janmastami festival, a series of Vedic competitions for school students of greater Guwahati will also be held on August 12 and 13.

Hare Krishna Movement: The Hare Krishna Movement Guwahati (an initiative of devotees of ISKCON Bangalore) and the Guwahati branch of the Akshaya Patra Foundation (Guwahati branch) will celebrate four-day Sri Krishna Janmastami at the Sonaram School playground here, from August 13 to 16. On August 16, Nandotsav festival will be celebrated, which also coincides with Vyasa Puja. The 121st birth anniversary of AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder Acharya of worldwide Hare Krishna Movement will also be celebrated, said the organisers in a press release here today.