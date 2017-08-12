Gogoi said Pipersenia gave a presentation to some RSS leaders regarding various government initiatives during a meeting held at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s residence at the Brahmaputra Guest House yesterday evening. He said this is a violation of service rules by the senior bureaucrat.

Addressing a press meet here today, Gogoi said, “This proves that the State government is not run by Sonowal but by the RSS. Sonowal and his ministers have no ideas or plans of their own. This government is controlled by the RSS. The State government’s leaders are incompetent.”

Gogoi alleged that Pipersenia’s six-month extension in service was granted on the “directions of the RSS”. He said Pipersenia has violated the All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

“During my tenure as Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma had complained to Rahul Gandhi that I had kept a person sympathetic to the RSS as the Chief Secretary of the State. Now it has been proved that he (Pipersenia) is a RSS sympathiser,” Gogoi said. He added, “We will now also demand a briefing by the Chief Secretary to the Congress party.”

The former Chief Minister was scathing in his criticism of members of the State Cabinet.

“The Sarbananda, Himanta and (Chandramohan) Patowary combination does not have the competence to run the government. The government is being run by the Chief Secretary,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi termed Sonowal the weakest Chief Minister in the history of Assam and said that the behaviour and actions of Sonowal, Sarma and Patowary resemble those of Badan Barphukan.

“The Chief Minister does not even have the guts to utter a word on his own. This is not a government of parivartan (change). This is a government of patan (doom). They will sacrifice jati, mati and bheti for the sake of power,” he said.

Gogoi said that on a national level, the BJP and the Sangh Parivar want “to change history” and erase the names and memory of figures like Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Azad.

“They want to browbeat the Judiciary, the Election Commission and other autonomous institutions. Democracy is in danger,” he said.

Gogoi added that the BJP would gobble up the regional players, including the AGP and BPF, adding that these parties have compromised on their regional ideologies for the sake of power.

“Maybe they are worried that the Centre would unleash the CBI against them if they speak up against the government’s policies,” he said.

Regarding the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat, Gogoi accused the BJP of blatant misuse of government machinery.

On being reminded that the Congress in Assam also had resorted to “horse-trading” in the Rajya Sabha polls during his tenure as Chief Minister, Gogoi said, “We did. We got our candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha. But ultimately, the voters of the State rejected us. The BJP will face the same fate. Yes, we made mistakes. But BJP’s fate will be even worse than ours. They are much more corrupt than us.”