All the deputy commissioners and sub-divisional officers have been directed to celebrate the occasion by organising various programmes in their respective headquarters on August 13, 14 and 15.

Events like drawing, music, extempore speech and other similar competitions will be held among school students on August 13. Prizes to the winners will be given on August 15 at the Independence Day function.

On August 14 ‘Run for National Integrity’ will be organised at all circle, block, district and sub-divisional headquarters. Sports competitions will be organised among children and youths on August 13 and 14 and the winners will be given prizes at the main function of Independence Day on August 15.