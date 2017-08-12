



He had joined as the DM of Buxar only on August 3 last.

Pandey was a resident of Parag Das Path of Bamunimaidam in the city. He is survived by his wife and a two-month-old daughter.

Pandey had graduated from Cotton College and had secured the all-India 14th position in the 2012 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

A note was also found on him with mention of a “detailed suicide note” in his bag at a hotel room. “I am committing suicide out of my own volition...,” police said quoting Pandey’s handwritten note found on the body.

Pandey had reportedly sent an SMS to his family members here last evening, mentioning his intent to commit suicide. He said in the text message that he was “fed up with life.”

In his SMS, though he had said he would commit suicide by jumping off a ten-storey building, he changed his plans later.

His family members had informed Delhi Police immediately after getting his message. Though police went into action immediately to track him, they could not prevent the incident.

Pandey had checked into the posh Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi during the day on Thursday.

His body was recovered from the railway tracks at around 9 pm by a team of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Investigators said they were yet to ascertain the motive for the alleged suicide but sources said marital discord could be a reason for ending his life.

In a condolence message, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described Pandey as an efficient administrator and sensitive officer.

“Mukesh Kumar Pandey’s death is a very heart-rending incident. He was an efficient administrator and a sensitive officer... May his soul rest in peace,” Kumar tweeted.

Pandey was earlier posted as deputy development commissioner at Katihar. His first positing was as subdivisional officer, Balia, in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

Sources said Pandey was married in 2014 into a prominent business family, which has a car showroom in Patna.

He had done his schooling from Faculty School in the city. His elder brother is an IFS officer posted in Russia.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also condoled the death of Pandey terming him as an “upright officer”. He said the State government has made arrangements to bring the body to the city tomorrow.