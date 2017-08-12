He said 17 children died in the neo-natal ward, five in AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) ward and eight in the general ward.

An inquiry committee has been set up to ascertain the exact causes of the deaths and it has been asked to submit its report by tomorrow evening. Action will be taken against those responsible, he said.

Rautela said that seven deaths (neo-natal ward – 3, AES ward – 2 and general ward – 2) were reported since last midnight, while the remaining 23 deaths (neo-natal – 14, AES – 3 and general – 6) were reported since midnight of August 9-10. – PTI