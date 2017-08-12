



Wearing his trademark white panche (lungi) and white shirt, Naidu took oath in Hindi in the name of god.

While he is the 15th vice president, he is the 13th person to hold the constitutional post. His predecessor Hamid Ansari and the first vice president S Radhakrishnan had held the post for two consecutive terms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ex-Vice President Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJP veteran LK Advani, several Union ministers, governors and chief ministers attended the ceremony.

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, NCP’s Tariq Anwar, CPI leader D Raja, TMC leaders Sudip Bandhopadhyay and Derek O’Brien and AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam were also seen.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar – who has joined hands with the BJP in his state – also attended the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

After the ceremony, President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, ex-Vice President Ansari, Vice President Naidu and Advani were seen seated together.

Naidu’s wife M Usha was also present. – PTI