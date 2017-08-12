Swaraj meets Bhutanese FM



KATHMANDU, Aug 11 - External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today met her Bhutanese counterpart Damcho Dorji here and is understood to have discussed bilateral issues, amidst the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector. Both the leaders are here to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), a grouping of countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia. – PTI