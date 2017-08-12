

Villagers repairing a makeshift bamboo bridge with increasing water level due to heavy shower in the last few days, at Dholagaon in Bongaigaon district on Friday. – UB Photos

The official flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said here this evening that the affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

It also said that the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat and Dibrugarh, while the Burhidihing is flowing above its danger level at Khowang, the Dhansiri (South) is flowing above its danger level at Numaligarh, the Jia Bharali is flowing above its danger level at N T Road Crossing, the Puthimari is flowing above its danger level at N H Road Crossing and the Sankosh is flowing above its danger level at Golokganj.

With its 1,44,502 people hit by the floodwaters, Dhemaji district has emerged as the worst hit by this wave of flood so far.

The local administrations have opened 39 relief camps and 14 relief distribution centres for the benefit of the flood-hit people. In all, 13,743 people are taking shelter in the relief camps, said the bulletin.

The respective revenue circle administrations and the SDRF and the NDRF men have to engage themselves in rescue operations in Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Majuli, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. Altogether 756 marooned people have been rescued by these agencies in these districts, the bulletin said.

It also said that 20,761 big animals, 14,026 small animals and 31,872 poultry have been affected by this wave of flood.