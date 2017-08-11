The programme began with the paying of homage to martyrs. Both officers and jawans of the battalion paid respect to CRPF martyrs. Pradumn Kumar Singh, Commandant, 171 Battalion, took the salute at the Unit Quarter Guard and narrated to the jawans the brief history of the 171 Battalion of the CRPF.

In his speech, Commandant Singh said the 171 Battalion was raised on August 9, 2004 at Durgapur in West Bengal and after the completion of training, the battalion was deployed in the Maoist-affected area of west Midnapur. After the deployment of this unit in the area, during an encounter with Naxals at Bankura district on December 15, 2006, CRPF jawan Binod Rai died on the spot and two other jawans – Kohal Roy and Jawan Dhyan Singh of the same unit – sustained bullet injuries. Three Naxals were also killed and arms and ammunition were recovered.

Binod Rai was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry posthumously. The other two also received the Police Medal for Gallantry. Thereafter, the battalion was deployed at Dibrugarh in Assam, said the Commandant.

On the eve of the raising day, a Sainik Sammelan and a volleyball match were organised. A cultural programme was also held at the police community hall in the evening, which was attended by several dignitaries.

The raising day programme was inaugurated by chief guest Raju Bhargava, IGP (Ops), Jorhat, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Laya Madduri and SP Gautam Bora, a press release stated.