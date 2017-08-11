|
Fresh flood threat in Tinsukia
Correspondent
TINSUKIA, Aug 10 - Incessant rainfall for the last several days here as well as in the neighbouring areas of Arunachal Pradesh has led to a sudden rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra, Na Dehing, Dibru and other rivers in several parts of the district. The elevated water level of Na Dehing poses a threat to the Dirak Sumoni Bund, putting life and property in a vast area between Dirak and Kakopathar at a great risk.
Meanwhile, the district administration has alerted all government departments to keep a strict vigil and be ready to tackle any eventuality. Many low-lying areas like the Dibru Saikhowa National Park, Natun Gaon, Guijan and Dighaltarang in Doomdooma have been inundated. The district administration has sent foodstuffs comprising rice, dal, salt and mustard oil to nearly 225 people of Dirak Sumoni area reeling under the flood. SDRF personnel have also been kept on standby at Kakopathar.
The floodwaters of Doomdooma river which submerged Ward No. 8 of Doomdooma town, have receded and inmates of the relief camp left for their homes today.