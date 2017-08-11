Meanwhile, the district administration has alerted all government departments to keep a strict vigil and be ready to tackle any eventuality. Many low-lying areas like the Dibru Saikhowa National Park, Natun Gaon, Guijan and Dighaltarang in Doomdooma have been inundated. The district administration has sent foodstuffs comprising rice, dal, salt and mustard oil to nearly 225 people of Dirak Sumoni area reeling under the flood. SDRF personnel have also been kept on standby at Kakopathar.

The floodwaters of Doomdooma river which submerged Ward No. 8 of Doomdooma town, have receded and inmates of the relief camp left for their homes today.