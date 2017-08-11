He received the award from Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Earth System Science Organisation (ESSO), Government of India in New Delhi-based Vigyan Bhawan during the foundation day of the organisation on July 27 in the presence of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth, Science and Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Aditya Kumar Das is a resident of Kolibari in Tezpur. He joined the department as a peon in 1992. After clearing modular training, he has been helping in taking synoptic observations and maintaining meteorological observatory and other equipment. Besides this, he has also been coordinating with extra departmental agencies. The award conferred on him carries a cash prize, a trophy and a citation.