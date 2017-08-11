Majuli SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar told this Correspondent that Boruah, who was arrested from Bongaon area, had posted the message on the Facebook under the name Mun Asom claiming to represent United Mahabir Force of Assam (UMFA), an unheard of organisation.

Nimbalkar said that the youth also had reportedly posted a threatening message to one girl from Bongaon on the Facebook.

One mobile phone and a SIM card have been recovered from him.

The Majuli SP said police traced Boruah with help from Facebook team, Crime Branch, Special Branch of Guwahati and CID, Assam within 24 hours of receiving the complaint. Investigation is on.