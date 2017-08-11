



Gogoi single-handedly protected the Satajan wetland, famed for its aquatic life and migratory birds, on the right hand bank of Ranganadi river in Pahumora area, five kilometres west of North Lakhimpur. The wetland, famed for its winged visitors during the winter, had been under serious threat due to illegal activities. Gogoi, who lived just on the bank of the wetland on the Pahumora-Kimin Road, kept a strict vigil against poaching, fishing and sand mining on the wetland.

Gogoi was also an active worker of the Assam Movement in the past and was the district convener of Village Defence Party. His death has been widely mourned in Lakhimpur. Gogoi was cremated on the bank of Ranganadi river near his residence on Wednesday morning.