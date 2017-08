On the opening day of the two-day championship today, Assam defeated Manipur 3-0 in the semifinal while in the final the Assam team got the better of Tripura 3-0.

The team members are: Saidul Alam Ahmed, Manas Pratim Das, Isanku Sardhana, Sinku Rajkhowa. The men’s and women’s singles events will be held tomorrow, stated a release.