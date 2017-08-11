The city has been allotted the World Youth Women’s Boxing Championship, scheduled to be held in November next.

After inspecting the main competition venue – Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in Sarusajai, practice venues – Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan (DTRP) Indoor Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex, SAI complex, among others along with the hotels, the team comprising of Selowati Hadi Soejono, Women’s Commission, Indonesia; Maruska Perrin, Competition Co-ordinator, AIBA and Breno Torres, Senior Competition Manager, AIBA, left for New Delhi today.

The AIBA officials also had a meeting with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal last evening where Commissioner, Sports, senior officials of PWD and other senior officials of the Sports Department were also present. The Chief Minister assured the AIBA officials to complete all the renovation works before October. He also instructed the PWD officials to take necessary action so that all the required renovation work in the competition and practice venue could be completed at the earliest.

State boxing body secretary Hemanta Kumar Kalita revealed that the officials were not happy with the condition of the DTRP stadium which is at present in a deplorable state. “But the officials were quite satisfied with the other infrastructure and the hotels,” said Kalita.

Radisson Blu will be the official hotel while the teams will be accommodated in hotels situated at Khanapara, Six Mile, Beltola areas of the city, informed Kalita.

Around 150 countries, out of 205 AIBA affiliated nations are likely to take part in the event. Now the ball is in the government’s court to complete the renovation works as early as possible. Another AIBA team is likely to visit the city soon.