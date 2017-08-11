GUWAHATI, Aug 10 - Assam Chess Club, an unit of city based NGO Akshayam will organise a day-long children chess championship on August 15 to celebrate the Independence Day at its premises at Aarohon in Wireless here.
The tournament will be open to all school children up to Class 12 and matches will be held in Nursery to Class 1, Class 2 to Class 3, Class 4 to Class 6, Class 7 to Class 9 and Class 10 to Class 12 categories. An open category event will also be held in which there will be no class restriction.
Interested participants may collect the registration form from its office on or before August 13.