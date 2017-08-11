The tournament will be open to all school children up to Class 12 and matches will be held in Nursery to Class 1, Class 2 to Class 3, Class 4 to Class 6, Class 7 to Class 9 and Class 10 to Class 12 categories. An open category event will also be held in which there will be no class restriction.

Interested participants may collect the registration form from its office on or before August 13.