The development was an outcome of yesterday’s meeting between KNO, UPF, Central Government and Government of Manipur, in New Delhi.

There was no political discussion in the meeting. It was more of an introductory affair of the new Interlocutor of SoO groups Debendra Sharma.

The Government of India is very much concerned with the “ground rules violations” by the SoO groups. “We have categorically told KNO and UPF leaders on the SoO ground rules violations,” said an MHA official. He added that the Government of India representatives have told KNO and UPF that security agencies will seriously deal with those groups violating the ground rules of SoO.

A nine-member team of KNO participated in the meeting. Sources said that over 10 members from UPF also took part in the meeting.