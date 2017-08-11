According to a notification, Lalrinliana Fanai, Commissioner and Secretary for Health and Family Welfare department, Aizawl Hospital and Research Centre at Khatla and Care Hospital at Dawrpui have refused to entertain patients enrolled under RSBY, meant for BPL families.

The governing body meeting of Mizoram State Health Care Society chaired by Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had on July 11, contended that for the hospital empanelment under the State Government, implementation of the RSBY should be one of the criteria.

“Health and Family Welfare department therefore has revoked empanelment/recognition of the two private hospitals from medical reimbursement of Mizoram Government servants”, the notification issued today said.