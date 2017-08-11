Police said, when IPFT activists set bikes on fire, it engulfed the area and the party office caught fire from the burning bikes yesterday. Four CPM activists were also injured. Police recovered 15 burnt bikes from the scene.

Meanwhile, CPI-M State party secretary Bijan Dhar claimed that seven activists of CPI-M were injured in the incident and 25-27 bikes were burnt down by IPFT activists.

He alleged that when the leaders and activists gathered in the party office following a party meeting in a nearby hall, the IPFT activists attacked the party office. – PTI