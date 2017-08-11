Founder president of MDF PP Thawlla announced the party’s decision at a press conference in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district.

Thawlla said that the merger ceremony would be formally held at Siaha town, the district headquarters of Mizoram’s Siaha district soon.

MDF was earlier an electoral ally of Mizoram’s main opposition party – Mizo National Front (MNF).

BJP Mizoram unit president Prof John V Hluna said that BJP would open an account in the 2018 State Assembly polls as at least one BJP candidate belonging to the Chakma community would win in the areas where the Chakmas are concentrated. – PTI