Guv addresses golden jubilee of Kohima College



KOHIMA, Aug 10 - Nagaland Governor PB Acharya on Wednesday called upon educational institutions to emphasise on skill development education and not mere conventional academic education. Academic knowledge is required but in the present competitive world skill development and education has to go side by side in order to build up proficiency among the younger generation, Acharya said while addressing the golden jubilee celebration of Kohima College here. The College was founded in 1967 and was taken over by the State Government in February 2006. – PTI