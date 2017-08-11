In a release issued AGHSSSTA said that despite repeated pleas, the salaries of the teachers’ are still unpaid causing severe hardships for the family members of the teachers.

“We came to know from reliable sources that the funds for the payment of salaries for the SSA teachers and for the payment of eight month arrears are now kept in the State civil account. The State Government should have transferred the amount to the account of the Education Department,” stated the release.