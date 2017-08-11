He was addressing a largely attended BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha Rally here on Wednesday. He further said that BJP gives performing, transparent and accountable government to all. It is for these principles and ideologies of the BJP that the party has dominance in maximum States in the country, he said.

He said the previous Congress-led UPA Government did not do anything meaningful for North East despite Dr Manmohan Singh being the Prime Minister and elected from the region. But after the Modi Government came to power, the region got a boost in economy, he claimed.

He expressed optimism that this time BJP would come to power in Tripura, as tribals of the State seemed to be the worst sufferers in the Leftist rule and not getting proper healthcare facility, purified drinking water and sustainable sources of income due to anti-tribal policies of the Communist Government.

“Nobody bothers whether the Chief Minister walks on the streets or uses expensive cars or stays in a hut or a multi-storied building, people want employment and best opportunities of livelihood, education, healthcare, communication and most modern facilities. BJP can assure the overall governance and service in Tripura once it comes to power,” Khandu asserted.

BJP Tripura State president Biplab Kumar Deb termed the rally as beginning of the movement for “Communist free Tripura.’’