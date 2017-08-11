Agriculture Minister Atul Bora will inaugurate the programme at 10.30 am on that day.

KK Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary & Agricultural Production Commissioner and Amlan Baruah, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department, will participate in the programme as guests of honour. Bee keepers from across the State will attend the programme.

There will be a technical session and an interaction session for the benefit of beekeepers during the event.

Coinciding with the occasion, a training session for beekeepers will also be organised at the Centre of Excellence for Offseason Vegetables, Khetri, on August 18.