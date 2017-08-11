Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 10 - The Directorate of Horticulture & Food Processing, Assam will celebrate World Honey Day on August 19 at the Momai Tamuli Barbarua Training Hall, Khanapara.
Agriculture Minister Atul Bora will inaugurate the programme at 10.30 am on that day.
KK Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary & Agricultural Production Commissioner and Amlan Baruah, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department, will participate in the programme as guests of honour. Bee keepers from across the State will attend the programme.
There will be a technical session and an interaction session for the benefit of beekeepers during the event.
Coinciding with the occasion, a training session for beekeepers will also be organised at the Centre of Excellence for Offseason Vegetables, Khetri, on August 18.