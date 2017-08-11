The operation was carried out along the national highway stretch from 14th Mile to Byrnihat. Women from nearby villages sell chulai in the stretch openly in the evening time.

Rinku Das, president of the Hograpara VDP said that due to sale of illegal chulai, the local residents are facing a lot of problems as it attracts people in large numbers. Even children feel drawn to the habit of drinking chulai as the stuff is cheap and easily available for people of every age group.

According to Das, the excise department has failed in stopping this illegal activity as the department has some corrupt officers who allow the business to thrive in exchange for money. According to locals, recently some excise officials caught some women selling chulai along the NH, but soon let them go after receiving Rs 2,500 from each of them as bribe.