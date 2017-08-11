It however maintained that the definition provided by State BJP president Ranjit Dass on the issue of safeguarding ‘Jati-mati-bheti’ (the interest of the State’s people, their land rights and their habitats) has exposed the hollowness of the BJP’s slogan on the issue.

It alleged that the BJP-led government in the State has been misleading the people on issues concerning NRC updating, settlement of Hindu migrants, vernacular medium schools, etc. The latest decision of the State government to set up 22 model colleges in the name of RSS leader Deendayal Upadhyaya is another example of such duplicity, it said.

The Education Minister of the State was made to make the announcement in this regard at a meeting attended by Chief Minister himself. This exposes the opportunistic character of Sonowal, said the APCC.