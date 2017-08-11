Cash-for-query Charges to be framed against 11 former MPs



NEW DELHI, Aug 10 - A court here today ordered framing of charges against 11 former MPs in connection with the 2005 cash-for-query case. Police have chargesheeted 11 former MPs – Chhatarpal Singh Lodha, Anna Saheb MK Patil, Pradeep Gandhi, Suresh Chandel, Chandra Pratap Singh, Ram Sewak Singh, Manoj Kumar, Narender Kumar Kushwaha, Lal Chandra Kol, YG Mahajan and Raja Rampal – for allegedly taking money to ask questions in Parliament. Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry said prima facie charges dealing with criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act were made out against the accused. – PTI