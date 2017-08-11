“Nobody has ever taken more action than this government on foreign account details which have come,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a debate on Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the House later.

Referring to the Panama papers leak, the Finance Minister said “every account” in it is being investigated.

“We have a rule of law. We do not have system like the neighbouring country where you remove first and then have a trial,” Jaitley said, clearly referring to Sharif who was ousted last month over the Panama papers leak issue.

Sharif had to resign after the Pakistan Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office and ruled that graft cases be filed against him and his children over the Panama papers scandal.

In the wake of that development, questions were raised here regarding the status of probe in the same issue.

During the reply, Jaitley said tax authorities are conducting investigations and prosecutions are being launched in cases where documents have been received. – PTI